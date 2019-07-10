Cayman: Miss Cayman Universe confirms contestants, sets pageant date

Miss Cayman Universe contestants – (L-R) Kadejah Bodden, Samantha Dixon, Aleka Beckford, Mahalia Seymour, Francine Wright and Mariah Tibbetts

The Miss Cayman Islands Universe committee is pleased to announce that its annual pageant is set for Saturday, 17 August at the Ritz Carlton Grand Cayman. This year will see six contestants vying for the crown to compete at the prestigious Miss Universe pageant.



“We are very excited to launch this year’s events and to give the contestants an opportunity to show our community the incredible Caymankind ambassadors they can be,” said Derri Dacres, Committee Chairperson. “We would also like to thank our sponsors this year – Ministry of Tourism, Cayman Airways, Radio Cayman and Hurley’s Media – we could not do this without your support.”



The six contestants are:

• Mahalia Seymour • Samantha Dixon • Aleka Beckford • Francine Wright • Mariah Tibbetts • Kadejah Bodden



The Committee encourages the community to come out to the sashing event on Friday, 19 July at 5:30pm at Grand Old House to support the 2019 contestants. The annual motorcade is set for Saturday, 10 August.



Visit http://www.missuniversecayman.com for updates on all contestants as they continue their journey to pageant night. Tickets will be on sale in mid-July at Funky Tangs and Sand Angels.