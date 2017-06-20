The 1st Annual Mutt Strut will be held on June 25th 2017, starting at 07:00am. Designed to raise much needed funds for rescue group, One Dog At A Time, why not join in the fun with your dog, or borrow one from the Humane society for a few hours?

One Dog At A Time, a local rescue organisation, predominantly saves dogs from the Pound who are on death row. They also find new homes for abandoned or surrendered dogs and small animals such as Guinea Pigs and Rabbits. All monies raised will be put towards fees for releasing dogs from the Department of Agriculture’s Pound, ensuring that all animals are fully vaccinated and spayed or neutered as well as contributing to additional medical costs, food and other items the animals need before they are placed in their forever home. ODAAT spokesperson, Caroline Johnston said “We are always looking for new and innovative ideas to raise funds and have fun. We are currently seeking a piece of land to expand our facility and allow us to assist with saving more dogs, as well as providing a safe place for dogs to be exercised. All of our dogs are placed into foster homes initially so we can match the perfect dog to the perfect family. When we first started, four years ago, we saved 4 dogs. This year we have already saved over 75 dogs and puppies which are adopted on island or sent to our rescue partners in Toronto or New York.”

Paula Blane , one of the founders of the group said “We are particularly grateful for all our foster carers, Cayman Airways, Elite Marble and Granite, Jacques Scott, Cayman Islands Brewery, Island Supply , Must Love Dogs, Kiss FM, Joey Avary and all our other friends who offer support and assistance. We are always looking for new foster homes to help our cause. We provide all the equipment and the foster family provides the dog with love, encouragement and a fun-filled temporary home. “

The beach walk ‘Mutt Strut’ is a must for all dog lovers! Registration, with payment of $25, is available at Cayman Animal Hospital or via ODAAT members directly. You can also or register online at Cayman Active (payment on the day) or register and pay on the day at Public Beach from 06:30. $25 entry gets you a tasty bacon or sausage roll on completion of the walk (while stocks lasts) and entry into the prize draw raffle. Water stations will be available during the walk for both owners and their waggy-tailed companions!