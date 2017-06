One Dog At A Time, a local rescue organisation, predominantly saves dogs from the Pound who are on death row. They also find new homes for abandoned or surrendered dogs and small animals such as Guinea Pigs and Rabbits. All monies raised will be put towards fees for releasing dogs from the Department of Agriculture’s Pound, ensuring that all animals are fully vaccinated and spayed or neutered as well as contributing to additional medical costs, food and other items the animals need before they are placed in their forever home. ODAAT spokesperson, Caroline Johnston said “We are always looking for new and innovative ideas to raise funds and have fun. We are currently seeking a piece of land to expand our facility and allow us to assist with saving more dogs, as well as providing a safe place for dogs to be exercised. All of our dogs are placed into foster homes initially so we can match the perfect dog to the perfect family. When we first started, four years ago, we saved 4 dogs. This year we have already saved over 75 dogs and puppies which are adopted on island or sent to our rescue partners in Toronto or New York.”