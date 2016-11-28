Cayman Islands youth workers tell their stories, public nominations now sought

The contributions of local youth workers and youth organisations were celebrated recently, when the Youth Services Unit hosted a series of radio interviews where participants shared their efforts and hopes for the future of their youth programmes.

The interviews were featured during Commonwealth Youth Work Week (7 – 13 November), and addressed this year’s theme of “Empowering Youth through Sport and Arts.”

A number of youth workers offered insight into the success stories of young people they have mentored in youth programmes throughout the Islands. Among the interviewees were: Ms. Lorna Reid (Dance & Performing Arts), Coach Ernie ‘Gillie’ Seymour (Football), Mrs. Nicole Bodden (Music), Mr. J.C. Connor (Community Arts), Mrs. Antoinette Parris-Hoyte (Culinary), Coach Merta Day (Sports), Coach Theo Cuffy (Cricket), Ms. Georganne Rankine (Culinary), Dr. Dalton Watler (Sports), Coach Roy ‘Huta’ Ebanks (Football) and Mr. Beneil Miller (Music).

Acting Director of the Youth Services Unit, Mr. James Myles, said: “These interview segments offered an interesting dialogue with and amongst local youth workers. Many of them are already familiar faces in our community but they have a lot of insight into how we can empower young people to reach their personal, civic, even academic goals.”

“Whether operating under the guidelines and support of not-for-profit organisations, the government, or best practice; our youth workers strive to carefully plan and concisely execute the kinds of safe high-quality programming that should be accessible to their respective communities and the young people who are impacted through their mentorship and encouragement,” he added.

Youth programmes can be found throughout the Cayman Islands across schools, churches, uniform groups, sporting bodies and artistic/cultural institutions. While they take many different forms, these programmes have one common goal: to inspire and empower young people. This goal is made possible in large part by the youth workers who dedicate their time, energy and creativity to these programmes.

To continue recognising youth workers across the Cayman Islands, the Youth Services Unit is now appealing for members of the public to submit the names of local youth workers who deserve to be recognised for their contributions, years of service or innovations in the field of youth work.

Nominations should be given to Mr. Myles at james.myles@gov.ky or at 943-1127. Profiles of outstanding youth workers will be compiled and shared across Youth Services Unit social media pages to share these youth service contributions.

Photo Caption:

Photo 3 L-r: Talk Today host, Sterling Dwayne Ebanks; Acting Direcor of Youth Services, James Myles; and Dr. Dalton Walter, author, Deputy Chief Officer in the Ministry of Tourism and former Director of Sports discuss issues pertinent to Youth Work Week.