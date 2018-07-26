Cayman Islands: Wounding and abduction in George Town Thu 26 July

From RCIPS

Just after 3AM today, Thursday 26 July, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communications Centre to a report of assault and an abduction.

It was reported that a man had entered a residence on Birch Avenue in the Prospect area of George Town, and confronted a man and woman who were present. All of the parties are known to each other. He then stabbed the man and proceeded to assault the woman.

The woman ran to a neighbour’s residence; the man followed her, assaulted the neighbour, and took the woman away by car.

Police had responded to the scene when the man returned to the location. Upon seeing police, he sped off and was pursued by police, who apprehended him near Marina Drive.

The man, age 28 of Bodden Town, was arrested on suspicion of assault, abduction, aggravated burglary and the theft of a vehicle. He is currently in police custody.

The male victim in the first residence was taken to hospital, treated and released. The woman had received minor injuries, and was treated by EMS on scene, but also taken to hospital for treatment. The neighbour, a woman, received minor injuries and was treated.

The matter is currently under investigation by police, and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact George Town CID at 949-4222, or to submit a tip anonymously directly to police at http://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip or through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online at http://www.crimestoppers.ky/home/ .