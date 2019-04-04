April 4, 2019

Cayman Islands: World Health Day screenings set for East End

April 4, 2019
The theme for World Health Day 2019 is Universal Health Coverage, with a focus on access to Primary Health Care. Universal health coverage enables everyone to access the services that address the most important causes of disease and death, and ensures that the quality of those services is good enough to improve the health of the people who receive them. 

To help facilitate continued access to Primary Health Care, the Public Health Department will offer free health screenings at the United Church Hall, from 10 a.m. – 2p.m. on 6 April. This initiative is part of continued work by the Public Health Department to emphasise the benefits of healthy lifestyles and the importance of early detection in enabling appropriate treatment, preventing complications and ensuring quality of life in diabetes and hypertension patients. 

For further information, call the Public Health Department on tel. 244-2632.

