Cayman Islands woman assaulted in West Bay Home, 21 October

From RCIPS

Just before 1:45PM on Sunday, 21 October, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to a report of a serious assault that took place at a residence in West Bay, where it was reported that a woman was attacked with a knife by a man known to her. The man had left the location prior to the arrival of the police.

The woman was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening-injuries.

The incident is currently under police investigation.