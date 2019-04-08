Cayman Islands: West Bay Man charged with Dangerous Driving and Possession of Cocaine

From RCIPS

Just before 4:40PM on 3 April, police attempted to stop silver Toyota Camry after observing the vehicle driving erratically along North Sound Road in George Town.

Using emergency lights and sirens, the officers attempted to cause the vehicle to stop, but the driver failed to do so and drove the vehicle to the North Sound Dock and into the water. During the incident the driver of the vehicle also damaged a police vehicle while attempting to elude the police.

The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old-man of West Bay, was transported to the hospital for medical treatment by the Emergency Medical Services.

He was later arrested on suspicion of Dangerous Driving, and suspicion of drug related offenses.

The man will appear in court today (Mon 8), answering to charges on Dangerous Driving and Possession of Cocaine.