Cayman Islands: WBR Closure Tuesday, March 19, 10 p.m. to Wednesday, March 20, 7 a.m.

West Bay Road Closure

Lawrence Blvd to Bismarckia Way

Tuesday, March 19, 10 p.m. – Wednesday, March 20, 7 a.m.

Effective Tuesday, March 19 from 10 p.m. until Wednesday, March 20 at 7 a.m. Dart Real Estate, with approval from the National Roads Authority, will close both lanes to vehicular and pedestrian traffic on West Bay Road from Lawrence Blvd to Bismarckia Way for remedial works. There will be security placed at Bismarckia Way and Lawrence Blvd directing traffic and allowing local traffic to access the businesses and residences.