Cayman Islands: Watler & Hislop Services Ltd to upgrade dining area at Miss Nadine’s Pre-school

The students of Miss Nadine’s Pre-School can look forward to an improved dining area thanks to the generous community sponsorship of heavy equipment and drilling contractors Watler and Hislop Services Ltd.

Miss Nadine’s Pre-school is currently managed by the National Council of Voluntary Organizations (NCVO), one of Cayman’s longest running charities. NCVO Director Angela Sealey confirms that works will be completed by the end of August 2018, just in time for the upcoming school year. Upgrades to include the construction of eating area along an existing wall and covering tables with laminated materials to ensure cleanliness, durability and longevity.

“Watler and Hislop Services Ltd is pleased to assist NCVO with improvements that lend to a higher quality pre-school environment that encourages a joy for learning and promotes healthy social development,” said Sydney Shaw, Watler and Hislop Services Ltd Manager.

“We would like to thank the management and staff of Watler & Hislop Services for the generous donation of CI$1,680.00 in support of the upgrade and beautification of the dining area for the children at, NCVO–Miss Nadine’s Pre-School,” added NCVO Director Angela Sealey. “Your commitment to this project is incredibly helpful and allows us to reach our goal. Your assistance will make an immediate difference to the comfort and enjoyment of the children in our pre-school. We are genuinely appreciative.”

The NCVO community programme at Miss Nadine’s Pre-School provides high quality early education, and a caring environment for up to sixty five students from 2-5 years of age; it is registered and inspected by the Education Department, as well as all other agencies required by Education.