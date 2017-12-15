Cayman Islands: Water-related death in East End

From RCIPS Fri Dec 15 2017

Shortly before 2:30PM yesterday, 14 December, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched police, fire, and emergency personnel to a report of a man who had been snorkeling with another man and then had encountered difficulties while riding a wave runner off Austin Connolly Drive in East End. The victim was brought onshore by the other man and CPR was administered by EMT and Fire officers. The victim was unresponsive and was then transported by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The man, age 59, was a visitor from the United States