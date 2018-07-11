Cayman Islands: Walkers launches Compliance Services offering

Grand Cayman, July 2018

Walkers is pleased to announce the launch of Walkers Compliance.

Walkers Compliance complements Walkers’ legal, corporate and fiduciary services to deliver a one-stop-shop for clients looking to use the Cayman Islands jurisdiction for their business needs.

While helping clients meet regulatory requirements, Walkers Compliance will deliver a best-in-class compliance offering, led by a dedicated team of highly experienced compliance professionals. Services include:

designation of a natural person as Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officer (AMLCO) responsible for compliance oversight and internal controls;

designation of a natural person as Money-Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO) responsible for suspicious activity reporting;

designation of a natural person as Deputy Money-Laundering Reporting Officer (DMLRO) to assume the responsibilities of the MLRO in their absence;

client identification and verification procedures, including the collection and review of investor documentation as well as sanctions screening and ongoing monitoring; and

compliance gap analysis including the review of existing AML/CTF policies and procedures, and/or preparation of an AML/CTF manual.

In addition to the above, our experienced team can also assist with remediation projects, internal AML audits, regulatory inspections, general compliance advice and AML training.

Walkers Compliance brings more years of combined, dedicated compliance experience than any other current market offering. We focus on compliance, so you can focus on your business.

