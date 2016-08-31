Cayman Islands: Walkers announces four new scholarship recipients for 2016

Walkers is pleased to announce that it has awarded four Legal Scholarships as a result of its 2016 recruitment drive. The scholarship recipients are Lloyd Barker Sophie Cater , Aoife Murphy and Alexander McGrath. Walkers currently sponsors eleven legal scholars who are all at different stages in their academic development. Lloyd and Sophie are due to embark on their professional qualification courses and Aoife and Alexander are about to begin their second year of university. All four scholarship recipients completed a Legal Internship during August where they worked alongside Walkers’ associates in three of Walkers’ core practice areas: Investment Funds, Insolvency & Dispute Resolution and Finance & Corporate.

Anthony Partridge, Chair of Walkers Trainee Committee, said of the candidates: “I am very excited to welcome Lloyd, Sophie, Aoife and Alexander to the Walkers scholarship programme as they were the stand out candidates in a very competitive group of Caymanian students. Cayman’s legal future is in good hands with these outstanding young adults.”

Lloyd Barker

Lloyd recently completed his Bachelor of Arts (Honours) with High Distinction in Law, at Carleton University in Canada and is soon to head to The University of Law, Manchester to begin his GDL qualification. Lloyd was placed in the Insolvency & Dispute Resolution Group where he was mentored by Brett Basdeo and Jason Taylor.

Sophie Cater

Sophie Cater recently completed her Master’s Degree in International Financial Law at King’s College London and is due to start the LPC course at The University of Law, London later this year. Sophie was placed in the Finance & Corporate Group where she was mentored by associates Shamar Ennis and Paige Gaston-Thiery.

Aoife Murphy

Aoife has completed her first year of an LLB course at Durham University in the United Kingdom. Aoife was placed in the Aoife has completed her first year of an LLB course at Durham University in the United Kingdom. Aoife was placed in the Investment Funds Group where she was mentored by associates Sophie Prior and Matt Bernardo.

Alexander McGrath

Alexander has completed his first year of an LLB course at The University of Manchester in the United Kingdom. Alexander was placed in the Investment Funds Group and was mentored by associates Bridget Kidner and Andrew Barker.

SOURCE: http://www.walkersglobal.com/index.php/publications/101-news/609-walkers-announces-four-new-scholarship-recipients-for-2016