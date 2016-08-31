Cayman Islands: Walkers announces four new scholarship recipients for 2016

Lloyd and Sophie are due to embark on their professional qualification courses and Aoife and Alexander are about to begin their second year of university. All four scholarship recipients completed a Legal Internship during August where they worked alongside Walkers’ associates in three of Walkers’ core practice areas: Investment Funds, Insolvency & Dispute Resolution and Finance & Corporate.
Lloyd recently completed his Bachelor of Arts (Honours) with High Distinction in Law, at Carleton University in Canada and is soon to head to The University of Law, Manchester to begin his GDL qualification. Lloyd was placed in the Insolvency & Dispute Resolution Group where he was mentored by Brett Basdeo and Jason Taylor.
Sophie Cater recently completed her Master’s Degree in International Financial Law at King’s College London and is due to start the LPC course at The University of Law, London later this year. Sophie was placed in the Finance & Corporate Group where she was mentored by associates Shamar Ennis and Paige Gaston-Thiery.
Aoife has completed her first year of an LLB course at Durham University in the United Kingdom. Aoife was placed in the Investment Funds Group where she was mentored by associates Sophie Prior and Matt Bernardo.
Alexander McGrath
Alexander has completed his first year of an LLB course at The University of Manchester in the United Kingdom. Alexander was placed in the Investment Funds Group and was mentored by associates Bridget Kidner and Andrew Barker.
SOURCE: http://www.walkersglobal.com/index.php/publications/101-news/609-walkers-announces-four-new-scholarship-recipients-for-2016
Speak Your Mind