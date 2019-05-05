Cayman Islands: UPDATE – Stabbing incident in George Town, 2 men injured,

From RCIPS

May 5 2019

Update: Second Man Arrested in Connection to Stabbing,

This incident is believed to have taken place just after 7:40PM. The man that’s been placed under arrest is a 52-year-old-man of Bodden Town, who turned himself into the police at the George Town Police Station.

A 22-year-old-man of George Town was also arrested in connection to this incident.

Both men are still in police custody.

The injured parties still remain stable at this time.

May 4 2019

Stabbing Incident in George Town, Two Men Injured

Police are currently investigating a stabbing incident that took place on Edward Street in the vicinity of the George Town Library.

Two men were stabbed during an altercation. One of the men were taken to a hospital by the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the other turned up at the George Town Police Station, where a second EMS ambulance was dispatched to transport him to a hospital as well.

One man was arrested and is currently in custody pending further enquiries.

Both injured parties are believed to be stable at this time and to have sustained non-life-threatening-injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and provide information regarding the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.