Cayman Islands University’s business programmes achieve IACBE accreditation

It took four years and thousands of hours of evaluation, development, and refinement, but the hard work bore fruit this week when the University College of the Cayman Islands UCCI) received the formal communication confirming that the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) has granted UCCI first-time accreditation of the business and management programmes offered through its Department of Business Studies. UCCI will be publicly recognised for achieving accreditation at the 2018 IACBE Annual Conference and Assembly Meeting on April 19, 2018, in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

President J.A. Roy Bodden, JP, offered his congratulations to the leaders of the accreditation effort, Dr. JD Mosley-Matchett, Director of Graduate Studies, and Dr. Belinda Blessitt Vincent, Chair of the Department of Business Studies, saying, “I offer my heartiest congratulations to you. This is such an outstanding example of teamwork, initiative, and commitment and I feel proud to be in the company of such persons as yourselves. I encourage you to continue to blaze new trails and wish you continued blessings in your endeavours.”

Photo Captions:

Photo 1: The people seated around the table (from left to right) are site team members Dr. Okeleke Nzeogwu, Dr. Susan Silverstone, and Dr. Phyllis Okrepkie; plus UCCI faculty and administrators Dr. J.D. Mosley-Matchett, Dr. Ivan Eubanks, Registrar Allison Anglin, Dr. Belinda Blessitt-Vincent, and Dr. Martin Richards.

Photo 2: Thousands of pages of documentation were prepared for the IACBE site visit at UCCI. In addition to reviewing the mountain of paperwork, over a two-day period the IACBE site visit team also met with UCCI students, faculty, administrators, alumni, and local employers to help determine the accreditation status for UCCI’s Business Studies programs.

PRESS RELEASE:

Lenexa, Kansas, USA (April 2017) – The Board of Commissioners of the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) is pleased to announce that, at its meeting in San Francisco, California, USA on 22-23 April 2017, the University College of the Cayman Islands in Grand Cayman was granted first- time accreditation of the business and management programmes offered through its Department of Business Studies.

The Department of Business Studies at the University of the Cayman Islands has undertaken a rigorous self-evaluation; has undergone a comprehensive, independent peer review; and has demonstrated compliance with the following Accreditation Principles of the IACBE:

1. Outcomes Assessment 6. 2. Strategic Planning 7. 3. Curriculum 8. 4. Faculty 9. 5. Scholarly and Professional Activities

Resources Internal and External Relationships International Business Education Educational Innovation

In addition, the Department of Business Studies has demonstrated a commitment to continuous improvement, excellence in business education, and advancing academic quality in its business programs and operations.

About the IACBE – The International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) was founded in 1997 and is nationally-recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). The IACBE is the leader in mission-driven and outcomes-based programmatic accreditation in business and management education for student-centered colleges, universities, and other higher education institutions throughout the world. The IACBE has hundreds of member institutions and campuses worldwide, and has accredited over 1,500 business and business-related programs in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Central America, and South America.

The IACBE’s World Headquarters are located at 11374 Strang Line Road in Lenexa, Kansas, 66215, USA. For more information, please visit the IACBE’s website at www.iacbe.org.