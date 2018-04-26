From RCIPS

UPDATE: The man, age 48 of East End, who was arrested on suspicion of burglary for an incident on John McLean drive on Monday, 23 April, has been formally charged with Burglary, Consumption of Cocaine, and Intentional Harassment, Alarm or Distress. He is appearing in court this morning, Thu 26 April.

RCIPS Officers made two burglary arrests between 23 and 24 April in connection to incidents which took place in the Eastern Districts.

Yesterday afternoon, 23 April, officers responded to a report of a burglary at an address on John McLean Drive, East End. A man had entered the home and was discovered by a woman living there. Upon being discovered he fled the scene.

This morning, a man, age 48 of East End, was arrested on suspicion of Burglary in connection with the incident. He is currently in police custody.

In addition, a juvenile male, age 17 of North Side, was arrested yesterday, 23 April, on suspicion of two counts of Burglary, in relation to two incidents which occurred in Bodden Town on Tuesday, 13 February. He remains in custody as the investigations continue.