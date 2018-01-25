Cayman Islands Triple C School glows bright in the night

On Friday, January 12th, teens and adults alike took to the Multi-purpose hall at Triple C School. The room was dimly lit with black lights and attendees were instructed to wear all black. Once the evening festivities were underway, the youth were given squirt bottles of washable glow-in-the-dark paint and given freedom to have fun squirting paint on themselves, each other and any adult that dared to enter the “paint zone.”

With the walls covered in plastic and specific instructions not to squirt anyone with paint above the shoulders, the night was full of laughter and some special entertainment. The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) for Triple C School arranged for Richie Righteous to perform for the teens. Righteous hails from New York City and has performed throughout the Caribbean in multiple countries. He is also a sought after entertainer/speaker for the Association of Christian Education schools (ACSI). After his energetic RAP/HIP HOP performance, he ministered to the teens and adults by sharing his powerful testimony.

To enhance the “glow” experience, attendees could also purchase (or bring their own) glow items. Items on sale included glow in the dark shades, bracelets, and necklaces. Some teens brought light up masks, teeth, jewelry, and shoes. The room was indeed Glowing!