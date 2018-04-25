Cayman Islands’ Tower wins a pair of American Advertising Awards

Strategic marketing and communications agency, Tower, has won a pair of Caribbean American Advertising Awards, popularly referred to as ADDYS, for work done on recent campaigns.

Tower received a silver award for the Cayman Airways Instagram Launch Campaign in the category of social media campaign, and also a silver for the Share the Road campaign in the category of Public Service Online/Interactive Campaign.

“We are proud that the work we undertake for clients continues to gain international recognition,” said Ms Lynne Byles, managing director of Tower. The agency has won several Caribbean American Advertising Awards in recent years.

The Cayman Airways Instagram Launch Campaign expanded the national airline’s social media presence and helped it target a new demographic. The page gathered over 3,000 followers in a matter of weeks and received over 500 competition entries as a result of the campaign. “This was a very exciting campaign, since we had to start from scratch. Our talented staff displayed a high level of creativity that drove the success of this launch. We’re very pleased for the recognition.”

The Share the Road Campaign, done in partnership with the three Rotary Clubs in Grand Cayman, has educated road users about ways they can use the roads safely in harmony with other road users to reduce the risks of accidents. “One of Tower’s values is ‘we’re driven to make a difference in our community’. Creating a campaign like Share the Road is a testament to our commitment to do this,” Ms Byles said.

The Caribbean Advertising Federation is the only non-American member of the American Advertising Agency. The American Advertising Federation (AAF) hosts the advertising industry’s most comprehensive and prestigious competition recognizing creative excellence in advertising.

Over 30 different companies from Caribbean nations including Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands entered the regional competition.

“Our creative juices are already flowing on other impactful campaigns that we are working on for our clients this year to ensure they get the results they desire,” Ms Byles said.