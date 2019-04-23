Cayman Islands: Tourism officials talk ‘greater expectations’ and the global strategy that will accomplish more success

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, 23 April 2019 – Ministry and Department of Tourism officials, along with industry partners, met in Chicago, Illinois to discuss the future of tourism, strategic objectives guiding the business and the impacts of millennial and new market visitation to the Cayman Islands.

The annual Global meeting is designed by the senior management team of the Department to bring together all regions of the business for invaluable in-person dialogue, strategic planning sessions, and reinforcing the importance of partnerships amongst stakeholders and government. This year’s theme was: Great Expectations for Navigating the Future. The meetings welcomed the Hon. Minister of Tourism along with the Councilor, Chief Officer and Deputy Chief Officer of Tourism; representatives from the Chamber of Commerce, Cayman Islands Aviation Authority, Cayman Islands and Sister Islands Tourism Associations, the Tourism Attractions Board, the Public Transit Board, Port Authority and the global teams representing the Department of Tourism.

