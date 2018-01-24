Cayman Islands Tourism Association continues to build on government relations and advocacy

Directors of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA) had several meetings with government leaders and tourism senior officials at the end of the year and leading up to the onset of the 2018 tourism high season. In a meeting with the Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism, Hon. Moses Kirkconnell; Chief Officer, Stran Bodden; Councillor, David Wight; and Director of Tourism, Rosa Harris, the Association’s Directors had the opportunity for a candid exchange on several matters of pressing relevance to the tourism industry. Present at the meeting were CITA President Theresa Leacock-Broderick; Vice President, David Carmichael; Immediate Past President, Ken Hydes; Secretary, Joanna Boxall; Hotel Directors, Danielle Wolfe and Marc Langevin; Transport Director, Gary Todd; Allied & Attractions Director, Matthew Bishop; Watersports Director, Ash McKnight; and Executive Director, Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks.

The forum allowed for the Association’s Directors to get a direct update on the country’s projects and initiatives affecting the tourism industry while the Government officials learned of tourism’s private sector perspectives and concerns. Over the course of the three-hour meeting, topics included airport expansion and operations; cruise berthing; taxi regulations; visitor safety; education and employment of Caymanians in tourism; the use and maintenance of public docks and beaches; and challenges unique to the Sister Islands.

“We are very encouraged by the Deputy Premier’s receptiveness to our insights and recommendations and his thorough understanding of the issues.” stated CITA President, Theresa Leacock-Broderick. “The Deputy Premier is not shying away from any of the challenges and has facilitated our direct dialogue with other relevant Government officials. There is a notable and welcome spirit of communication and collaboration.” Hon. Deputy Premier Moses Kirk Connell stated: “I am very pleased to have met with the Board of the Cayman Island Tourism Association to openly discuss tourism related issues and initiatives as the industry moves from strength to strength. The Ministry of Tourism values and supports collaboration with private sector partners and welcomes opportunities to meet with members on a timely basis, to address common goals and resolve challenges. Underlying those discussions, I am particularly keen to ensure that benefits derived from the industry’s growth positively impact businesses, stakeholders and the community at large. This is especially important given that air arrivals are consistently breaking records and surpassed 418,000 in 2017, which represents the highest stayover visitation in our Islands history.”

Subsequent meetings were held in December with senior teams at Owen Roberts International Airport, with the Chief Officer for the Ministry for Human Resources & Immigration and senior Immigration and Customs officers as well as continued meetings with the Royal Cayman Islands Police Community Policing Officers for the Seven Mile Beach area. The Association has also been in recent dialogue with Hon. Joseph (Joey) Hew regarding suggested revision to the Music and Dancing Control Law (2012 Revision) and the Liquor Licensing Law (2016 Revision). Follow-up meetings are planned for the first quarter of 2018 as CITA continues to take these issues forward and to seek greater inter-agency collaboration and communication amongst Government and the private sector on all matters relevant to tourism.

The Association continues to priorize its advocacy mission and as always welcomes new members to join the Association in its mission to contribute to a successful and sustainable tourism product.