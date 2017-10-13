Cayman Islands: Theft at Governor’s Beach, Thursday 12 October

From RCIPS:

Shortly before 1PM yesterday, Thursday, 12 October, police responded to a report of a theft at Governor’s Beach. A woman and a man went into the water leaving a backpack on the beach beneath some trees. About five to six minutes later they returned and upon going through the backpack noticed that some valuables were missing although they did not see anyone tampering with the bag.

The RCIPS would like to take this opportunity to remind all beachgoers not to leave valuables unattended while at the beach.