Cayman Islands: Sunset FC and Elite SC share Girls Under 18 titles



2019 CIFA Youth Football Leagues

The 2019 Girls Under 18 FA Cup champions Sunset FC (orange) and Girls Under 18 league champions Elite SC (blue).

In a week filled with exciting games in the 2019 Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) youth leagues, Sunset FC lifted the Girls Under 18 FA Cup with a narrow 3-2 victory over Elite SC, while Elite SC were officially crowned Girls Under 18 league champions.



With Elite SC securing the Girls Under 18 league title in late April and Sunset FC finishing runners- up, it was only fitting that the final of the Girls Under 18 FA Cup would be contested by the two best young female teams on the island.



Although Sunset’s three first-half goals were enough to clinch the coveted cup, they had to weather a spirited second half comeback from Elite SC.



With goals from Chloe Bentick-Lalli in the 16th minute, an Elite SC own goal in the 22nd minute and a Molly Kehoe strike in the 43rd minute, Sunset FC had one hand on the trophy going into half time. The young Elite SC ladies had other ideas as a 65th minute penalty from Ethiana Villalobos and a Stoyanna Stewart 68th minute trike gave the West Bay outfit a tremendous lift, but it was not quite enough as Sunset FC rode out the final 20 minutes to secure the 2019 FA Cup title.



In the Girls Under 11 FA Cup final, Sunset FC Fusion secured a league and cup double as they outlasted Academy SC 6-1.Three goals from Olivia Thorpe, two from Harper Nelson and a solitary strike from Cayden Coles was more than enough to see off a competitive Academy SC team. Sofia Bailey scored Academy SCs goal.



In the Boys Under 11 FA Cup quarter finals, Sunset FC Warriors and Latinos FC secured their spots in the semi finals with victories over 345 FC II and Academy SC Saints respectively.



League runners-up Sunset FC Warriors defeated 345 FC II 5-1 with Matthew Rees scoring three goals, Phin Ellison adding a double and Luke Higgo scoring the fifth. Ajani Carnegie scored for 345 FC II.



Latinos FC advanced to the semi finals with a narrow 3-2 victory over Academy SC Saints. Latinos’ Audrick Henriques, Keeshano Whittaker and Jharez McKenzie scored for the victors while David Stroh and Michael Godfrey replied for the Saints.



In Girls Under 13 regular season games played on Saturday morning, Elite SC outlasted Academy SC Dolphins 2-1 thanks to goals from Iliana Romero and Antoneya Baptist. Eva Bothwell scored for the Dolphins.



Roma Fusion FC drew 1-1 with Sunset SC Stingrays as Olivia Thorpe opened the scoring for Sunset FC and Amoya Burton replying for Roma with a goal late in the second half.



In Boys Under 13 play, Future SC defeated Bodden Town FC 2-1, Academy SC Jaguars beat Sunset FC 3-0 and Academy SC Stingrays got past 345 FC II 1-0.



In the Boys Under 15 FA Cup semi finals, Cayman Athletic SC defeated Sunset FC 6-1 and Academy SC got by 345 FC I 2-1. Cayman Athletic SC will face Academy SC Blue in the final scheduled for Saturday, June 1.



In the only Boys Under 15 league game played, Cayman Brac FC downed Academy SC White 5-0 thanks to goals from Curtis Hunt (2), Darrick Martin (2) and Jaedon Tatum.



A full schedule of CIFA youth league action continues this Saturday, June 1 with the Girls Under 13 FA Cup first round, Boys Under 15 FA Cup final and Boys Under 13 league games.