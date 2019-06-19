Cayman Islands Stingray Tourism Awards sees record breaking number of nominees

The Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA) is pleased to announce the final list of nominees for the 16th Annual Cayman Stingray Tourism Awards. 2019 saw the highest number of nominees ever submitted! CITA believes this record-breaking number of nominations is indicative of the industry’s growth and success and are excited to celebrate this at the awards event in July. This annual initiative seeks to recognize individuals who have contributed significantly in their roles as well as the Cayman Islands tourism industry in general. Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks relayed “The Steering Committee for this year’s Stingray Awards are truly excited about the upcoming event and look forward to celebrating the magic of tourism with so many talented individuals who exhibit Caymankind daily. I would like to thank the Review Committee who has the tough job of selecting the winner in each awards category. Whomever wins, I believe each nominee should feel very proud that their colleagues put them forward for this prestigious recognition.”

All members of the community are invited to attend the awards gala that takes place on Tuesday, July 23rd at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. The event will kick-off with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. and dinner and awards commencing 7 p.m. It promises to be a night to remember, with this year’s theme “Celebrating the Magic of Tourism”.

A Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented to an individual who has contributed significantly to the industry over many years and we invite the public to stay tuned for that announcement. Ticket prices are CI$106 per person and $975 for a table of 10. Persons may visit EventPro to purchase tickets online, or visit www.cita.ky/stingrayawards for further information.

Just over 85 Stingray Award nominees await the outcome on June 23rd, and they are:

Accommodations:

Manager

• Angela Rivers Wyndham Reef Resort

• Cashema Rankine Beach Suites

• Charles Njuguna Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

• Julie Rudeen Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

• Kylie Rae Fitzgibbons Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

• Magali Fabre Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

• Megan Chandler Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

• Melina Marcellini Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort

• Natasha Pereira The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort

• Paola Juarez-Robinson Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

• Rita Agustin Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

• Shamus Smith Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

Employee

• Bianca Tica Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

• Boyd Rosales Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

• Calvin Taylor Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

• Cinthia Rochez Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort

• Doris Dixon Wyndham Reef Resort

• Ingrid Daye Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

• Karla Galan Beach Suites

• Logan Graydon Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

• Ludivene Finelli Sunshine Suites Resort

• Madalyn Tavares Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

• Mykal Green Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

• Paul Robinson The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa

• Reysiel Tumali The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa

• Shandie Tatum Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

• Volney Reece Beach Suites

Allied & Transportation

Manager

• Donovan Taylor Blackbeard’s Trading Company Ltd.

• Eric Schwandt West Indies Wine Company

• Kathryn Willman Pink Duck Publishing

• Rachel Belton Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort

• Shalico Christian Wineschool3

• Starling Kelly North Sound Golf Club

• Tim Adam The Cayman Turtle Centre

Employee

• Jany Calderon Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort

• Megha Mehta Netclues

• Mesha Goes Budget and Apex Rent A Car

• Rahul Baxani Rocky’s Diamond Gallery

• Rebecca Bush The Cayman Turtle Centre

Restaurant

Manager

• Baridhara Thirunavukkarasu The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa

• Daniel Herrmann Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort

• Fernando Villaizan Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

• Juan Lesmes Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

• Stanlia Campbell Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman

• Wesley Hepburn Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman

Employee

• Adrian Thomas Beach Suites

• Arian Mezquia Sunshine Suites Resort

• Arpad Stankovics Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

• Cheryl Ann Bramwell Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman

• Fiorella Urbina Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman

• Guadalupe Range Beach Suites

• Julio Manzano Sunshine Suites Resort

• Laurel Scarlett-France Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman

• Laurent Bodden The Wharf

• Mirna Scott Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort

• Percival Carlos Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

• Ricardo Hamilton Grand Cayman Beach Suites

• Roy Ebanks Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman

• Sher Singh Bacaro

• Tania Bisset Robert Sunshine Suites Resort

Watersports

Manager

• Istvan Ebanks Red Sails Sports

• Michael Pinnington Sunset House / Divers

• Tony Land DiveTech

Employee

• Barbara MacDowell Reef Divers, Ltd. – Cayman Brac

• Carl-Lyle Young Red Sail Sports

• Charlotte (Charlie) Reaney Red Sails Sports

• Courtney Magnuson Red Sails Sports

• Nicol (Nicci) Paul Red Sail Sports

• Paul Thompson Red Sail Sports

• Ragime Powery DiveTech

• Robert Hopwood Sunset House

Long Service

• Daisy Ann Bush The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort

• Florence Carridice Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

• Gay Morse Pirates Point Resort

• Stephen Surrey Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

• James (Hal) Miller Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park

• Jorge (JP) Perez Red Sail Sports

• Stacy Hurlston Pedro St. James Castle

• Zulema Brown Grand Cayman Beach Suites

Rising Star

• Alecia Davis Luxury Cayman Villas

• Jake Brodsky Tillies at The Beach Suites

• Jatoya Ebanks Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort

• Jess Smith DiveTech

• Kelly Phillips The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

• Liam Davies Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

• Sabrina Douglas Red Sail Sports

• Shona McGill The Cayman Turtle Centre

• Victoria Bise The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

CITA expresses sincerest thanks to some amazing sponsors: The Ministry and Department of Tourism,

The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa; The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman; Grand Cayman Beach Suites,

Hurley’s Media; Explore; Caymera International; Picture This; and EventPro.