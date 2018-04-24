Cayman Islands Stingray Swim Club takes part in Earth Day clean up

Stingray Swim Club had a phenomenal turn out when 45 of its members, friends and family rolled out of bed, not for early morning training, but for this year’s Earth Day Clean Up. For the second consecutive year, Stingray participated in the event and members of all ages, and from every group within the club took part – with a resounding desire shared by all to make this part of the club’s annual calendar or events. The team agreed that to truly impact the community it would be good to work in an area where we live, play and interact every day; and with this in mind, Stingray chose to focus its efforts in the Windsor Park neighbourhood. It was a great effort from everyone involved: filling more than 50 bags of trash, going through 120 pairs of latex gloves and – as you might expect from a group of young athletes – it quickly became competitive with the breakout groups all trying to collect the most trash in the allotted time.

Taking part in the Earth Day Clean Up was a great experience for Stingray Swim Club. It was an opportunity to give back to the community which supports us, and to help our swimmers develop a healthy relationship with the future of the island and their environment. Overall it was a great team building activity and an awesome day. Thank you to the Chamber of Commerce for leading this initiative to help keep our islands beautiful.