Cayman Islands: South Sound boardwalk construction progresses

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – Work on the South Sound Boardwalk is progressing. Construction began in February of this year, with the Phoenix Construction Group contracted the carry out the work. The project is expected to be completed at the end of August.

The project will provide the public with a 1,500ft long boardwalk that will include a bike lane, three major beach access points and parking. It will extend from the public boat ramp to just east of the shoe tree, a popular feature which has been incorporated into the boardwalk’s design. The boardwalk will also provide walkers with a protected path, away from vehicular traffic. Construction is expected to be completed near the end of summer.

A temporary fencing has been placed as a safety measure. Once the project is complete the fencing will be removed, restoring the view of the sea. The public does have access to the water during the construction phase, via the public boat ramp.

The public can get updates on the project by visiting the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure’s social media page.

IMAGES: (Photos Edlyn Ruiz, GIS)