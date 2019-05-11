Cayman Islands: Single vehicle collision on Lime Tree Bay Avenue/ Vehicle Stop Near Denham Thompson Way, One Man Under Arrest

Fri May 10 2019 From RCIPS

Single vehicle collision on Lime Tree Bay Avenue

At about 1:45PM today officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Lime Tree Bay Avenue in the vicinity of the Cost-U-Less roundabout, involving a silver Honda Accord, which appeared to have caught on fire as a result of the collision. The occupants of the Honda left the scene in an unknown vehicle prior to the arrival of police and fire services. The fire was extinguished without incident and the matter is under investigation.

The RCIPS is appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision or have any information about the occupants of the vehicle to contact the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Vehicle Stop Near Denham Thompson Way, One Man Under Arrest

Just after 3PM today, 10 May, police officers had cause to stop a vehicle travelling along South Sound Road and made attempts to stop the vehicle using lights and sirens. The vehicle failed to stop and was followed by the officers.

The vehicle came to a stop shortly after at the junction of Denham Thompson Way and South Church Street, having collided with a marked police vehicle. No one was injured during this incident and only minor damage was done to both vehicles.

The man, age 38 of West Bay, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and other traffic offenses. He is currently in custody pending further investigations.

