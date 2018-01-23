Cayman Islands: Serious Traffic Collision on Hirst Road, 22 January

From RCIPS

Just before 9:30PM yesterday, 22 January, officers came upon the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Hirst Road, Newlands, involving a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Honda Integra. After the vehicles collided the Honda left the roadway and collided with a utility pole before coming to a stop against a fence nearby. Emergency personnel attended the scene and the drivers of both vehicles were transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet was treated and subsequently discharged while the driver of the Honda is being treated for life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

There were a total of 34 motor vehicle collisions recorded between Friday, 19 January, and this morning, Tuesday, 23 January.