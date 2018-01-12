Cayman Islands: Second man charged in relation to robbery on 24 December in East End/Man charged with attempted burglary

From RCIPS

Second Man Charged in Relation to Robbery on 24 December 2017 in East End

A man, aged 53 of Bodden Town, was arrested on Tuesday, 9 January, and charged on Thursday, 11 January, with Conspiracy to Rob and Conspiracy to Supply Controlled Drugs. He is the second man to be charged in relation to a robbery which took place on 24 December at a resort in East End (see below press release).

He is appearing in court this morning, 12 January 2018

Man Threatens Resort Staff and Makes Off with Drugs Recovered from Beach; Later Arrested and Is in Court Today, 27 December

Just before 4:30pm on Sunday, 24 December police received a report of drugs washed ashore near a resort in East End. While officers were en route to the location, it was reported to that a man carrying a machete with his face covered had come to the beach area of the resort, confronted staff, and made off with the drugs in a brown-coloured car. Some of the drugs were left on the beach, however, which were collected by officers and later determined to be cocaine.

Officers conducted enquiries and arrested a man, age 35 of North Side, later that night in connection with this incident. The man has now been charged with Robbery, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Supply, and Possession of an Offensive Weapon (Machete). He is due in Court today, 27 December.

Man Charged with Attempted Burglary

A man, aged 28 of George Town, was arrested on Wednesday, 10 January, and charged with Attempted Burglary. This is in relation to an incident on 28 December, 2017, on Prospect Point Road where the man is reported to have attempted to gain entry to a home.

He is appearing in court this morning, Fri 12 January.