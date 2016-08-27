Cayman Islands: Robbery South Church Street GT

From RCIPS: Sat, Aug 27, 2016 at 11:46 AM

Police are asking for any information on the following:

Police received a report yesterday evening at about 9.20pm of a female being attacked in the vicinity of Sunset House,South Church Street, George Town.

The 26 year old female visitor was walking along South Church Street when she was approached by a male on a bicycle and subsequently had her handbag stolen.

The victim recieved minor injuries which did not require attendance at the hospital.

Anyone who was approached yesterday evening by a male or a male riding a bicycle in the South Church Street area or who have any information regarding the incident are encouraged to call the George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS).