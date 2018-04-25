Cayman Islands: Robbery on Sunday, 22 April

From RCIPS

Yesterday, 24 April, officers received a report of a robbery which had taken place on Sunday, 22 April. A woman reported that she had been walking along South Sound Road at about 11:45PM when she was approached and grabbed by a man who demanded her handbag. The woman threw the handbag down and struggled with the man, who attempted to pull her into some nearby bushes. She shouted for help and the man then grabbed the handbag, ran into the bushes and disappeared.

The woman sustained minor bruises in the incident.

The culprit is described as about 5’8” in height, of slim build and dark complexion, with a t-shirt wrapped around his face and wearing boots and plaid shorts.