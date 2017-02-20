Cayman Islands: Robbery on North Church Street in George Town on Saturday, 18 February

From RCIPS Monday Feb 20 2017 at: 1:09 PM

Robbery on North Church Street in George Town on Saturday, 18 February

Just before 4PM on Saturday afternoon, 18 February, officers responded to a report of a robbery at a business on North Church Street in George Town, where a man had entered a shop and demanded cash of the man behind the counter, threatening him with a machete. The culprit left with a small amount of cash. Responding officers pursued a man on foot down Eastern Avenue, but lost sight of the man in the vicinity of Cruz Lane.

The man is described as being about 5’7” in height, of slim build and dark complexion; he has a long, thin face and a beard with specks of white hair. His voice is described as raspy and deep-toned. He was dressed in a dark tam, a short, dark blue short-sleeved T shirt, old and tattered dark shorts and dirty trainers.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.