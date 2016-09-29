Cayman Islands: Robbery of Grocery Store Yesterday Evening, 28 September, in George Town

From RCIPS: Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 12:20 PM

Just before 7PM last night, Wednesday, 28 September, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched police to the report of a robbery on Mary Street in George Town at Clem’s Grocery Store. A few minutes before, a masked man had entered the market through the front door with a handgun, demanding cash from the register. In addition to a quantity of cash, the man also took the black handbag of a customer in the store before leaving the premises on foot.

No shots were fired and no one was injured in the incident.

The man is described as being between 5’6” and 6’ in height, of stocky build and dark complexion. He wore dark jeans, a red shirt, a light-coloured hat, and a mask.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.