From RCIPS Fri June 30

Robbery in Bodden Town Last Night, Thursday, 30 June

Just before 9:30PM last night, Thursday, 29 June, a woman was robbed and assaulted as she arrived at the front door of her apartment on Cumber Avenue in Bodden Town. A man with a stocking over his face emerged from near the stairwell armed with a knife. The victim struggled with her attacker who used the knife to sever the cords of the backpack and departed to the rear of the property, direction of travel unknown.

During the course of the struggle, which lasted several minutes, the woman screamed repeatedly, but no one in the area came to her assistance, although 9-1-1 calls were made.

The woman was treated and later released from the hospital.

The culprit is described as follows:

About 5’5” tall, of slim build, dark brown skinned complexion, a longish face with brown-coloured hair, who appeared to be in his early 30’s.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Bodden Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

Suspicious White Van in Bodden Town

A white van (picture attached) has been seen in recent days at different times driving around the Will T. Road area in Bodden Town, and has been posted on social media. Bodden Town officers are looking for the vehicle; should anyone see the vehicle they are asked to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2240. If possible, officers are asking that members of the public obtain the registration number of the vehicle.

Overturned Vessel Discovered Five Miles Off East End This Morning; Search Conducted

Just past 8:30AM this morning, Friday, 30 June, police received a report of an overturned vessel spotted off East End by incoming aircraft to the island. Both the Joint Marine Unit and Air Operations Unit deployed to the area, which is five miles south of East End. A thorough search was conducted of the area, but nothing was seen in the water. Officers are still on scene conducting an investigation.