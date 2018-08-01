Cayman Islands: Robbery at Esso Gas Station [Delworth’s], North Church Street, 1 August

From RCIPS

Just before 2:30AM today, police were dispatched to a report of a robbery that took place at the Esso Gas Station location on North Church Street.

It was reported that a man wearing black pants and a black hoodie, with his face covered, broke the glass door of the gas station, and entered the gas station brandishing what appeared to be a firearm. He then stole the cash register with a quantity of cash inside. The man ran from the gas station into the Watler’s Road area and made his escape. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

The matter is under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.