From RCIPS Fri April 21 2017

Last night, Thursday, 20 April, just after 10PM, police responded to a report of a robbery at the Rubis gas station on Sea View Road in East End. Just before 10PM a man with his face covered had entered the station store, brandished a firearm, and demanded cash from the register. He then made off on foot with a quantity of cash, crossing Sea View Road and then passing between two buildings directly across from the station.

He is described as being of slim to medium build, between 5’8”-5’9” tall, dressed all in black from the waist up with his face and arms covered, and wearing grey or khaki pants.

Detectives are investigating the incident and are requesting that anyone with information please contactGeorge Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link:https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.