Cayman Islands Road Closures for “Insane Wet Fete” this Friday, 28 April

This Friday, the “Insane Wet Fete, organized by the Pirates Week Office, will be taking place at the waterfront in George Town during the evening of Friday, 28 April. Road closures associated with this event will be as follows.

The junctions of Harbour Drive & Shedden Road, and Harbour Drive & Fort Street, will be closed from 7PM – 12AM on Thursday, 27 April, to allow for event set-up, and;

These same junctions will be closed from 6PM on Friday, 28 April until 6AM on Saturday, 29 April for the event itself.

Further information about this event can be obtained by contacting info@piratesweekfestival.com