Cayman Islands: Remembrance Sunday Ceremony

WHO: Protocol Office

WHAT: Remembrance Sunday Ceremony

WHEN: Sunday, 11 November 2018 at 10.45 a.m. Attendees and participants are asked to be assembled and seated by 10.30 a.m.

WHERE:

Grand Cayman – Cenotaph, Elmslie Memorial Church;

Cayman Brac – Cenotaph, District Administration Lawn, Stake Bay

PARTICIPANTS: Grand Cayman – His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Martyn Roper; the Premier, Hon. Alden McLaughlin,

Cayman Brac – Deputy Premier, Hon. Moses Kirkconnell; Minister, Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly; Cayman Brac District Commissioner Ernie Scott; Deputy District Commissioner Mark Tibbetts

Other elected and official members of Government, uniformed contingents including the Cayman Islands Veterans Association and schools and religious groups.

BACKGROUND: Each year Remembrance Sunday honours members of the military who defended their countries during times of war, as well as all mariners lost at sea throughout the long maritime history of the Cayman Islands. As part of this year’s observance the country will join nations around the world in “Ringing for Peace”. To take part in this initiative churches and community members across all three islands are invited to honour the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day with 11 bell rings starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

END

IMAGE: ieyenews FILE