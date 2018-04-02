Cayman Islands: Registration opens for 2018 DG’s 5K Challenge

Registration opens on Sunday, 1 April tor the 2018 Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge, which is being held in all three islands later in the month.

Led by Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, the aim of the annual event this year is to fundraise towards a target of $60,000 for five good causes.

In Grand Cayman, these are Feed our Future, Meals on Wheels and the Kiwanis Buy-a-Kid-Breakfast Programme. Funds raised in Cayman Brac will go towards the provision of meals at Kirkconnell Community Care Centre and, in Little Cayman, money will be used for a “grow box” at the island’s school.

“I am delighted to say that people can now register for the 2018 DG”s 5K Challenge at www.caymanactive.com/dg5k,” said Mr. Manderson. “I challenge everybody across the islands to sign up and take part. It’s a great community event in which we are not only keeping fit, but raising funds for good causes at the same time.”

Last year a total of almost 2,000 participants took part in the DG’s 5K Challenge in Cayman Brac and Grand Cayman, a record that Mr. Manderson is keen to surpass at the 2018 event. It is also the first time that the walk/run is being held in Little Cayman.

“It’s easy to be critical of the problems we face in our community but I urge everyone to come together and be a part of the solution,” he said. “This year our focus is on food, nutrition and well-being. The causes I have chosen all make a profound difference to the people they are assisting.”

Now in its fifth year, the DG’s 5K Challenge brings together civil servants, private sector employees and members of the public in the fitness and fundraising challenge. It is part of Mr. Manderson’s vision to have a healthier, more active and more socially engaged civil service, while benefitting charitable organisations and initiatives in the Cayman Islands.

Since the inaugural event in 2014, the DG’s 5K Challenge has raised a total of $207,500, including $85,000 ($15,000 more than target) last year to build a ropes challenge course for the YMCA of the Cayman Islands, which is currently under construction.

The cash raised by the DG’s 5K Challenge is a combination of registration fees from event participants and corporate sponsorship pledges, which this year is being led by offshore law firm Appleby donating $15,000 as the platinum sponsor.

The 2018 DG’s 5K Challenge takes place on Sunday, 15 April on Cayman Brac, Sunday, 22 April on Little Cayman and Sunday, 29 April on Grand Cayman. The event is suitable for all ages and levels of fitness.

Registration is $25 for ages 18 and older and $10 for 17 and younger. Companies or individuals interested in making a donation can contact Fundraising Subcommittee Chairwoman Nancy Barnard at SupportDG5k@gov.ky