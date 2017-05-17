Cayman Islands: Recovered and stolen vehicles, 13-15 May

From RCIPS May 16 2017

Kia Optima Reported Stolen over the Weekend (13-15 May); Three Others Recovered

A vehicle was reported stolen Sunday morning in Northward, while three other recently-stolen vehicles were recovered in the Bodden Town area.

On Sunday morning, 14 May, police received a report that a vehicle had been stolen from a residence on Mike Walter Crescent in Northward sometime past midnight. Vehicle details are as follows, and pictures of the vehicle are attached.

Make: KIA

Model: OPTIMA

Year: 2011

Registration Number: 144 572

Colour: Dark Brown

Police are requesting public assistance to locate this vehicle. Anyone with information should call GTPS at 949-4222.

Over the weekend three stolen vehicles were also recovered, all of which were found in the Bodden Town District. A 2002 Silver Honda Accord which was taken from the parking lot of the Marriott Hotel during the late evening of Wednesday, 10 May was recovered in Bodden Town on Friday night after receiving a call from community members about a car abandoned on their property. The car was processed and returned to its owner on Sunday.

Yesterday, 15 May, two more vehicles believed to have been stolen were recovered in the Bodden Town area during police patrols. A black Chevy Equinox was recovered off Daffodil Street in Bodden Town by police officers on patrol, and a white Jeep was found abandoned on Corolla Drive in Bodden Town by a neighbourhood officer in the Eastern Districts. The Jeep is believed to have been involved in a minor single-vehicle accident in Northward earlier that day, after which it had left the scene. Police are contacting the owners of both vehicles.