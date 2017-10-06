Cayman Islands: RCIPS warns against water-related activities over weekend, 7-8 October

From RCIPS

The RCIPS is warning the public not to engage in water-related activities this weekend due to tropical storm conditions. This includes boating, swimming, diving, surfboarding and scuba diving, among other activities. The public should stay out of the water until advised that such activities are safe as per weather reports.

In addition, the RCIPS would especially like to advise boat owners to be sure to secure vessels , especially along the south and west sides of the island.

The website of the Cayman Islands Weather Service should be regularly monitored at http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome