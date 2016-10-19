Cayman Islands: RCIPS FCU warns of new phishing emails circulating Wednesday, 19 October

From RCIPS: Wed, Oct 19, 2016 at 12:58 PM

RCIPS FCU Warns of New Phishing Emails Circulating This Morning, 19 October

The RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit has received information this morning regarding the circulation of three new phishing emails which fraudulently solicit information from the public. Screen shots of the (redacted) emails are attached. The emails attempt to direct the person who receives it to a link whereby he or she would confirm receipt of a purchase order, complete a pending transaction, or increase the storage size of their email account. (In the case of the phishing email #3, note the fact that the sender is not the same as the “reply-to” address.)

These emails are fraudulent and members of the public should NOT open any of the attachments or click on any of the hyperlinks, as these could launch viruses or ransomware in the recipient’s computers or devices.