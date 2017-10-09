Cayman Islands’ race toward Halloween at the Monster Dash 5K

The Save Our Youth Foundation ( SOY ) is hosting its third annual Monster Dash 5K Walk/Run fundraiser at Camana Bay , Saturday, 14 October. Registration on the day begins at 6:15am with both walkers and runners starting at 7am, but taking off in opposite directions. All participants are encouraged to wear costumes for the family-friendly event; the race is open to all, with strollers and kids welcome.

All proceeds from the event will help fund SOY programmes, including school SOY Clubs, which offer forums for students to discuss issues affecting them. In addition, SOY brings in various mentors to motivate and inspire the young people. They are also asked to perform community service, and have helped promote and organise the Monster Dash and will be volunteering on the day.

The race will comprise a loop through Camana Bay and the Cayman International School, starting and ending between Cayman National Bank and the main Dart office at 89 Nexus Way. To register online, go to www.caymanactive.com/monsterdash . The entry fee is CI$20 for adults and CI$15 for students (age 10-18), with children under 10 free. Registration on the day of the event will cost CI$25 for adults. There will be prizes for best overall costume, best family costume and first runner. Water and snacks will be provided at the end of the race, with a water stop at the turnaround.

Since the inaugural event, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman has been supporting the Monster Dash. “Our ladies and gentlemen are excited to be joining forces once again with the SOY Foundation to support their third annual Monster Dash fundraiser,” said Laura McCauley, SOY member and the hotel’s Assistant Director of Human Resources. “The well-being of children is a core focus for our social responsibility program, Community Footprints. Partnering with SOY helps us to play a key role in engaging and inspiring youth to do their best and contribute to the community.”

Save Our Youth is a non-profit organisation founded in 2005 with the mandate of empowering Cayman’s youth by facilitating them to be positive leaders, entrepreneurs, and law-abiding citizens who value themselves. The programmes and initiatives SOY has launched since its establishment include the annual Football Extravaganza/Family Fun Day, SOY Achievement Medallion Awards, SOY Club, SOY Community Service Awards and SOY Student of the Month Awards.