Cayman Islands: Quick response to burglary-in-progress in South Sound results in 3 arrests and recovered property, 19 July

From RCIPS: Thu July 19 2018

Shortly before 11:45AM yesterday, 19 July, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched officers to a report of a burglary-in-progress at an address on Sandalwood Crescent, George Town. Officers responded immediately and, on arrival, spotted three males who then fled the location by breaking through the rear glass door. Officers pursued the males on foot toward Smith Cove, while the police helicopter deployed to provide support. A Joint Marine Unit vessel which was conducting patrols nearby also responded to provide support, as well as officers from the K-9 Unit. Two of the males entered the water at Smith Cove in an attempt to evade capture and were quickly apprehended by officers. The third male was apprehended on shore at a location close by. The males, age 15 and 17 of West Bay, and age 17 of George Town, were all arrested on suspicion of Burglary and remain in police custody.

One of the males, age 15 of West Bay, was further arrested on suspicion of damage to property, in relation to an incident on Tuesday, 17 July, where a car at an address off West Church Street, West Bay, was broken into and ransacked.

Another of the males, age 17 of West Bay, was also wanted in relation to another matter, and has been further arrested and formally charged with Burglary in relation to an incident on Saturday, 24 February, at an address on Town Hall Road, West Bay. He appeared in court for that charge this morning and was remanded into custody.

Upon apprehending the suspects, K-9 officers conducted searches nearby with the aid of police canine Shadow, retracing the route that the suspects had taken. At one point, Shadow indicated towards a particular patch of grass, but officers did not observe anything there at first. Upon closer inspection, officers observed and recovered a ring which had been recently discarded. During the searches, further property which had been discarded by the suspects and is suspected to have been taken during the burglary, including a jewelry box, was located and recovered.

In addition to the above, a man, age 19 of Bodden Town, was also arrested yesterday and has been formally charged with Burglary in relation to a May 2015 incident in Beach Bay, Bodden Town. He appears in court today, 20 July.