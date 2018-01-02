Cayman Islands Proud of Them Bios: Brianna Bodden and Jared McGill

Brianna Bodden: Bodden Town, 16, – Academics

Brianna has been an exceptional student since she started Clifton Hunter High School (CHHS). A well-rounded student, she epitomises what the ideal student represents, with her never give up attitude. She has been involved in just about every aspect of school life. She plays netball, is an avid swimmer and is involved in track and field, having represented the school in all these events.

Similarly, Brianna also represented CHHS in the Conyers’ School Debate, the National Oratorical competition and the KPMG Brain Bowl, while garnering gold and silver medals in the annual National Children’s Festival of the Arts (NCFA) in the areas of creative writing, and music (voice and instrument).

Brianna’s busy lifestyle continued with her diligent attitude towards service; she was a peer mentor, Key Club vice president, president of the Financial Awareness Now (FAN) Club, vice-captain for the academy track team and director of the Cayman Islands Youth Assembly. Outside of school, Brianna found it important to be an active member of her church, by fulfilling roles such as the assistant youth leader, Children’s Choir director, Vacation Bible School crew leader, assistant communications director and also a member of the Pathfinder’s Club.

Brianna’s leadership roles included being the coordinator for the Formal Committee, prefect /deputy head girl and the chairperson of the Student Council Executive. Brianna has also represented the Cayman Islands at the Global Young Leaders Conference, the Rotary Youth Leadership Conference and the Key Club District Convention, among others.

Brianna topped off her impressive tenure at CHHS by attaining 12 passes overall, 11 being grade 1 passes at CXC and an A grade in GCSE statistics.

She now attends the sixth form at Cayman Prep High School where she continues to excel academically.

Jared Avanti McGill, 20, – George Town – Community Service

Up until a few months ago, Jared McGill was a youth member of the Cayman Islands Cadet Corps. During the past seven years, he impressed his superiors with his high and consistent levels of commitment and enthusiasm, especially in the areas of service and volunteering for corps’ assignments.

As a cadet, Jared not only managed to complete more than 100 hours of service annually, he put in almost 1,000 hours of voluntary work taking part in clean-ups, national parades and retirement home visits.

As a youth member of the corps, Jared distinguished himself by rising swiftly through the ranks and gaining ever-greater responsibility. In those seven years he went from a one-star cadet to platoon sargeant, second in command only to the platoon leader.

Mature beyond his years, these traits extended to other aspects of Jared’s life. He became head boy at John Gray High School and was a member of its Key Club. He further distinguished himself at school by being elected to a number of positions of responsibility including student representative, student counsellor and prefect group leader. Jared served as member of the Youth Parliament in 2015 and was Speaker of the House the following year. It was as Speaker that he was chosen to represent the Cayman Islands at the 9th Youth Parliament last year in Victoria, Canada.

As a past member of his high school’s Save Our Youth (SOY) Club, Jared helped further the organisation’s mandate. He also helped give Cayman Islands youth more stable futures by taking part in other school-based community programmes including the National Drug Council Club. Jared was also a peer counsellor.

Despite transitioning to tertiary studies, Jared now helps train younger cadets. As an adult member of the corps, Jared is continuing his passion for volunteering within the ranks and is currently tasked with training the Triple C School detachment.

Away from cadets and student extra-curricular activities, Jared is a member of Agape Family Worship Centre’s media ministry another non-paid position of responsibility. In this church-centered communications hub, Jared assists with recording sermons and preparing the video ministry sessions.

Having made outstanding contributions to all the organisations he has joined, Jared has consistently proved his worth with his positive ‘can-do’ attitude and his willingness to be a leader who serves. A busy college student, Jared continues to be a community activist while encouraging others to do the same.

Jared graduated with an Associate of Arts in Business Administration at the University College of the Cayman Islands. He is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business management.