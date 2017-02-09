Cayman Islands Properties make TripAdvisor 2017 Travelers’ Choice Best Hotel Awards

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (9 February 2017) – A solid representation of hotel properties in the Cayman Islands were recognised in the TripAdvisor 2017 Travelers’ Choice Best Hotel Awards.

Millions of travellers voted for hotels they thought ranked best in eight different categories: Luxury, Best Service, Bargain, Top Hotels, Small Hotels, B&B and Inns, Family, and Romance. The Cayman Islands received 5 honours overall.

“I am pleased that so many people were influenced by the Caymankind spirit that our islands offer every day. The recognition of the Cayman Islands tourism product through these TripAdvisor awards is an effective way to bring awareness to our unique offerings as a distinguished destination,” Minister of Tourism, the Hon Moses Kirkconnell said. “We are delighted that our celebrated hoteliers are featured in such a prestigious awards programme and I am very happy to see the Sister Islands represented.”

The Southern Cross Club in Little Cayman won two awards; they were ranked in the top 20 for Best Service and the top 25 for Romance. The Caribbean Club on Seven Mile Beach was ranked in the top five for Luxury and number 11 for Small Hotels in the region. The Turtle Nest Inn in Bodden Town was listed number three overall for Bargain hotels in the Caribbean.

Director of Tourism, Mrs Rosa Harris, says “In its essence, it is the spirit of the people here in Cayman that brings Caymankind to life and continues to bring visitors to our shores. Our goal therefore is to ensure our guest leave with positive vacation memories influenced by outstanding customer service and with the breath-taking natural beauty they discover at every turn, thus perpetuating the honours bestowed upon us by our visitors.” She continues, “The accolades that we have earned to date are a testament to the investments made by our tourism partners in upgraded facilities and services. The Cayman Islands offers a quality experience for families, couples, divers, incentive groups and traveling professionals. Our diversity in accommodations, activities and easy air access will underpin the appeal of the destination into the New Year as more people continue to experience the Caymankindess that has truly made us unique in the minds of our visitors.”

According to a recent study published on the TripAdvisor website, more than 80 percent say TripAdvisor’s reviews help travellers feel more confident in their travel decisions, and help them to have a better trip. Of those polled, 93 percent of respondents feel that a hotel stay is very important to the overall trip experience.

For more information about the TripAdvisor 2017 Travelers’ Choice Best Hotel Awards, please follow the link:

https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Hotels

About TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards

TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice (TC) Awards are based on millions of real and unbiased reviews from the world’s most popular travel community. These awards recognize exceptional properties and destinations, and are among the most coveted in the travel industry. The winners are determined by TripAdvisor’s proprietary algorithm which utilizes a combination of Travelers’ comments, popularity and overall ranking on TripAdvisor.

