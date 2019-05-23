Cayman Islands Premier pens letter of congratulations to new Opposition Leader

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – The Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin has written to the Hon. Arden Mclean, JP, MLA, to congratulate him following the Governor’s formal announcement of his appointment as the Leader of the Opposition.

The Premier also noted that there are several important areas that he worked very closely with Mr. McLean’s predecessor and that he looks forward to continuing that work with Mr. McLean together in the best interests of the Cayman Islands country and its people.

Those areas of cooperation include the Constitutional reforms being negotiated with the United Kingdom Government and the work that the National Security Council is doing to make our Islands safer.

The Premier recognised in his letter to Mr. Mclean the responsibility that the Opposition has in Cayman’s system of Government to provide healthy challenge and rigorous scrutiny of the Government on behalf of the people.

“I have no doubt that you will bring your customary robustness and attention to detail to this vitally important part of your new role.” Mr. McLaughlin wrote to the new Opposition Leader. “Please accept my personal best wishes and those of all of us on the Government benches as we wish you well during your tenure as the Honourable Leader of the Opposition.”