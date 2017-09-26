Cayman Islands Premier leads delegation to UK, Brussels, for financial services matters

The Premier, the Hon. Alden McLaughlin, is leading a Government delegation to the UK and Brussels for discussions on financial services matters.

Accompanying him are the Minister of Financial Services, the Hon. Tara Rivers; Councillor for Human Resources, Immigration and Community Affairs, Austin Harris; Ministry of Financial Services’ Chief Officer, Dr Dax Basdeo; Department of Financial Services Policy and Legislation Director, Michelle Bahadur; and the Premier’s Senior Political Advisor, Roy Tatum.

The visit is a continuation of Government’s proactive engagements with UK and Brussels-based EU officials.

‘As a leading international financial centre, it is important for Government to discuss current global financial services developments with persons who are central to these initiatives’, the Premier said.

‘All participants benefit from the updates and perspectives that we discuss but, certainly for Cayman, these visits provide prime opportunities to underscore our strong record in regard to global regulatory standards ‘.

The delegation left Monday, 25 September, and will return to Cayman on Sunday, 8 October.