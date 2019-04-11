Cayman Islands: Possible stolen property for public view

From RCIPS

The police recovered a large number of items believed to be stolen during search warrants. The items recovered include jewelry, watches and electronics. Police are asking members of the public to view these items and to contact us if you recognize any to be yours.

There are several ways to identify that an item belongs to you:

(1) Providing pictures of the item when it was first purchased or being worn by owner,

(2) Presenting receipts of purchase

(3) Providing serial numbers

(4) Descriptions of unique markings on the item done by you in order to brand the item as your own.

The Police would like to remind the public to discreetly mark their items with unique markings or write down the make, model, serial numbers and take photos of all valuable items in the event that any of these items are stolen. This process will greatly assist the police in an investigation.

The items recovered are displayed below in the gallery. If anyone recognizes any of the items displayed below and would like to view the item in person, please contact DC 344 GOMES at 926-2965 or DC 198 MENDEZ at 916-1621. You may also contact these officers if you have any information about the properties.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), oronline.