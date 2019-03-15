Cayman Islands police seek public assistance to identify burglars

From RCIPS

On Thursday 3 January police received a report of a burglary in the Fairbanks area of George Town. Officers responded to the report and carried out investigations.

The perpetrators were described to the police as two tall slim built males wearing light coloured shirts and long pants, who had attempted to gain entry to the property but were unable to do so.

Detectives have obtained CCTV footage of the males in the Fairbanks area and the RCIPS is releasing a picture of these individuals in order to seek the assistance of the public to identify them.

Anyone with information on the identity of the men in the footage is encouraged to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or email at Shaun.Anderson@rcips.ky.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.