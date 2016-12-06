Cayman Islands police respond to water-related Incidents Wed, 6 December

From RCIPS Dec 6 2016 3:17 pm

Marine officers responded to two water-related incidents this afternoon; both concluded with no injuries.

Around 1:30PM officers and emergency personnel responded to Governor’s Beach, to a report of a man in distress in the water. The man was brought ashore and assisted by medical personnel; he was not injured.

About an hour later marine officers responded to Spotts Beach to a report of people in distress near the reef after a kayak overturned. A nearby kayak brought all people ashore, and everyone was accounted for. Again, there were no injuries.