Cayman Islands police request public assistance to locate teenage girl, 4 May 2018

From RCIPS

Police have received a report this afternoon, 4 May, regarding a missing female juvenile in the Bodden Town area. Anna Scott, age 16, was last seen this morning around 7:30AM before leaving for school. However, she did never arrived at school today.

She was last seen wearing a black-and-white tank top, with black pants or jeans and black shoes. She stands about 5’5” in height, and has curly black collar-length hair, and weighs about 185 lbs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.